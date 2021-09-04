49ers PREP selects Jakson Berman as the Week 1 Player of the Week

As we welcome back high school varsity football, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Jakson Berman for his excellence on the field and persistent dedication to the Valley Christian Warriors, led by head coach Mike Machado.
Jakson Berman (#11) led the Valley Christian offense with 375 total yards and six total touchdowns. On the passing side, he went 12-22 with 195 yards and three touchdowns. Not only is he dangerous inside the pocket, but he can also cause trouble for defenses with his running ability. Berman showcased his dual-threat capability, racking up 10 carries for 180 yards and three rushing touchdowns as well.
Berman is a 6'0", 175-pound athlete who strives to be the best version of himself day in and day out. He describes himself as a "gym rat" because he loves to workout in his spare time. When he is not in the weight room, you can find him on the track working on his speed. Coach Machado mentioned that he is one of the fastest guys in the section. Berman runs a 10.8 in the 100 meters and a 22.1 in the 200 meters.
One of the most memorable plays from the night was when Berman ran for nearly a 60-yard touchdown. Coach Machado said, "it looked like people were standing still because he turned on the jets and went right by them." His touchdown was a game changing moment because it took place in the 4th quarter and shifted the momentum back to the Warriors. Berman gave a lot of credit to his coaches for a great game plan and a gave a shout out to his line for stepping up.
As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Valley Christian High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation towards its football program.
Congratulations, Jakson!