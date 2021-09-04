49ers PREP selects Jakson Berman as the Week 1 Player of the Week

As we welcome back high school varsity football, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Jakson Berman for his excellence on the field and persistent dedication to the Valley Christian Warriors, led by head coach Mike Machado.

Jakson Berman (#11) led the Valley Christian offense with 375 total yards and six total touchdowns. On the passing side, he went 12-22 with 195 yards and three touchdowns. Not only is he dangerous inside the pocket, but he can also cause trouble for defenses with his running ability. Berman showcased his dual-threat capability, racking up 10 carries for 180 yards and three rushing touchdowns as well.