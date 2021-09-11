49ers PREP Selects Danny Calcagno as the Coach of the Week

After a strong performance in week 1, Coach Calcagno and the Grizzlies kept the momentum rolling with a 48 – 20 victory over Antioch. It was a close game going into halftime, but the Grizzlies dominated the 3rd quarter with 21 unanswered points to take control of the game.

Coach Calcagno's goals are to win the conference, make the playoffs, and win a state championship. Last Friday was another step closer to those goals and another boost of confidence for the Grizzlies. Since it was the first home game, they were pumped to be playing in front of their family and friends again. It was a special moment after a year of not knowing if they would have a season.

Growing up in San Leandro, Calcagno always knew he wanted to be involved with sports. His dad showed him the value of hard work, and therefore, Calcagno dedicated his time and effort towards his two favorite games, baseball and football. In his collegiate days, he played catcher and quarterback for Chabot College and Sonoma State University. His hard work paid off when he was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1991.

After his professional career, Calcagno decided to use his knowledge and wisdom to have a positive impact in the community so he went into coaching. Before coming to Cal High School, he coached at his alma maters, San Leandro High School and Chabot College. Not only was he able to coach for his alma maters, but he has also been able to coach his children in the process. He coached his two daughters in softball, and now he gets to coach his son, Jake Calcagno. Jake is the starting wide receiver for the Grizzlies, and he finished with 131 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns against Antioch. It has been a joy for Coach Calcagno to watch his children grow and be a mentor for other student-athletes. He said, "I feel so at peace about coaching kids and being there for them."

