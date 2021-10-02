49ers PREP Selects Caleb Womack as Player of the Week

Santa Cruz is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993 in part due to the play of senior WR/DB/KR Caleb Womack.

"Caleb is a jack of all trades on the football field," said Trumbull. "He impacts the game through all three facets, offense, defense, and special teams." On Friday night the three-year varsity starter took the game over early with a 78-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and put the game out of reach with a 40-yard interception return in the third quarter to make it 33-13.

"Caleb embodies what a high school student-athlete should represent, " said Trumbull.

"He has taken the underclassmen under his wing, he is the first in film, stays late to finish his homework, and outworks everyone in the weight room."

Not only have all of Caleb's hard work translated to success on the field, but it has also helped him in the classroom where he has over a 4.0 GPA with a tough AP course schedule.

Caleb is also a track star for the Cardinal and hopes to continue his football playing career at the collegiate level.

"Caleb is on track to make an impact at the next level, he is next in line of some great Santa Cruz athletes, " said Trumbull. "His brother was the 49ers Player of the week in 2015, along with former Cal Berkley star Ashlyn Davis. Caleb has all the same characteristics of these great student-athletes."

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Santa Cruz High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.