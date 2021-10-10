49ers PREP Selects C.J. Anderson as Coach of the Week

The Monte Vista Mustangs defeated the Livermore Cowboys 48-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Mustangs took control of the game early, putting up 21 points in the first quarter and holding the Cowboys to only one score on the evening.

Anderson is no stranger to the Bay Area or the game of football. He grew in Vallejo, California and played running back at Laney College and UC Berkeley. After college, he played in the NFL for seven seasons with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

Although Anderson loves the game, he decided to hang up the cleats during the Covid season and get into coaching. He actually never thought he would be a high school coach, but he saw how legendary coaches started in high school and made a positive impact on the game. Coach Anderson's main priority is being a resource for the kids in his program and giving them a different outlook on life. "Football does not last forever," he said. "I want to see them go to college and pursue life afterwards."

Anderson brings a unique perspective to the Monte Vista program. With his experience in the league, he does everything from an NFL standpoint. He treats his practices like the NFL and even brought back "hard-nosed, old school" conditioning. Being in ultimate shape and establishing discipline has been a very important aspect for the Mustangs, and Coach Anderson loves how his team has bought into the process. He challenges them to work on their craft daily, count on their teammates and get better with every rep.

Coach Anderson was proud of how his team played on Friday night. They worked hard all summer, and the results have been showing in their game play. "We have to have swagger and confidence about what we do," he said. The Mustangs finished the spring season 0-6, but they are currently 5-0 this season.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Anderson will receive a grant for the Monte Vista High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. Anderson will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.