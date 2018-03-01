49ers PREP Launches New Co-Ed Flag Football Program for Bay Area Youth

The 49ers Foundation today announced the formation of a free co-ed youth flag football program that will provide a safe, fun introduction to football for approximately 500 Bay Area kids ages 7-14 across the region in its first year. The launch of 49ers PREP Flag Football is the first step in an organizational rebranding campaign that includes the renaming of 49ers Youth Football to 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, a new partnership activation introduced as part of U.S. Bank's recent extension with the 49ers.

49ers PREP Flag Football will commence by offering first-class youth sports opportunities to boys and girls in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Jose, Daly City, East Palo Alto and across the Peninsula at no cost to families. The program will be underwritten by the 49ers Foundation.

49ers PREP Flag Football will be run by community-based organizations including Police Activities Leagues (PALs) and Boys & Girls Clubs in conjunction with 49ers PREP and will be committed to harnessing football to educate and empower Bay Area youth. 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank provides all the necessary equipment and structure to make teams run smoothly.

"The 49ers PREP Flag Football was created to advance our mission to promote an enjoyable, safe game for boys and girls across the Bay Area," said Director of 49ers PREP Jared Muela. "We're excited to add flag football to our slate of community offerings and welcome Bay Area kids of all ages and skill levels to participate in this free program. We want to thank our local partners at the Police Activities League, Peninsula Boys & Girls Clubs, and U.S. Bank. This new program wouldn't be possible without their support."

Registration will open in early March for the inaugural season which begins in April. The 8-week program will occur in a handful of Bay Area cities with more set to be added in future years.