49ers Players, Alumni to Set Sail on West Coast Fan Cruise in February 2019

San Francisco 49ers fans will have the exciting opportunity to set sail with current and former 49ers on the inaugural Faithful Cruisein February of 2019.

This once-in-a-lifetime, interactive vacation will feature four nights aboard the luxurious Ruby Princess where fans will have the unique experience of engaging with some of the most celebrated 49ers players in team history and the next generation of stars.

The Faithful Cruise, produced by Leadership League, will depart from Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, February 14 and sail to Santa Barbara, CA and Ensenada, Mexico before returning to Los Angeles on the morning of Monday, February 18.

Guests sailing on the Faithful Cruise will enjoy four days of interaction with many of their favorite 49ers including Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, John Taylor, Jesse Sapolu, Keena Turner, and Guy McIntyre.

Additional alumni and current players attending will be announced at a later date.

"We're pleased to offer our fans this opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable vacation along with so many 49ers greats," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers vice president of corporate partnerships. "Our loyal fans have had a tremendous relationship with the organization over the years, and we're looking forward to this cruise enhancing that while giving fans a chance to connect even further with their favorite 49ers."

Fans will enjoy opportunities to mingle with the 49ers players and alumni at one of the ship's many lounges and pools. The players will also join in exciting activities for fans of all ages both at sea and on shore -- including: Welcome Aboard Show, autograph sessions, beach parties, Super Bowl rewinds, question-and-answer sessions, and sports deck competitions. Fans will also be treated to interactive games, live auctions, and shows featuring legendary San Francisco-area artists and musicians. Add-on items such as private dinners and shore excursions with the players can also be purchased, allowing fans to gain even greater access to the players.

The Ruby Princess is a luminous jewel on the seas and a romantic destination in itself. On each Princess ship, everyone can find many ways to play, day or night. Whether it's enjoying Club Fusion, freshwater pools and hot tubs, movies under the stars or celebrating various cultures at the Festivals of the World, onboard activities keep guests engaged every moment of their cruise vacation.

"The Faithful Cruise will be an incredible experience for the great fans of this historic and iconic NFL franchise," said Damian Williams, the founder of Leadership League. "The cruise will provide an excellent opportunity to socialize with current and former 49ers legends in a family-oriented and wholesome environment. Everyone can count on having one of the best times of their lives as we celebrate this wonderful voyage with one of the NFL's most storied teams."

Fans can reserve space on board the Faithful Cruise by calling (888) 634-7437 or visiting www.faithfulcruise.com. Packages include all-you-can-eat dining, non-alcoholic beverages and access to public Faithful Cruise and Princess Cruises events. Cabins start at just $649 per person. This cruise is not available for purchase through Princess Cruises.

Leadership League is emerging as the top values-based experiences company in the United States. Founded in 2012 by Damian and Anne Williams, the organization produces customized events that strengthen the connection with local fan bases through transformative experiences.