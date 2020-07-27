Monday, Jul 27, 2020 03:17 PM

49ers Place WR Richie James Jr. on Reserve/Covid-19 List

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have placed WR Richie James Jr. on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 
news

Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 

How the 2020 season will look different for San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner are first 49ers announced on NFL's Top 100, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 most talented teams heading into the regular season.
Jimmy Garoppolo Lands at No. 43 on NFL's Top 100
news

Jimmy Garoppolo Lands at No. 43 on NFL's Top 100

San Francisco's quarterback earned his second-career appearance on the league's Top 100 list voted on solely by the players.
Fred Warner Lands at No. 70 on NFL's Top 100
news

Fred Warner Lands at No. 70 on NFL's Top 100

The former third-round pick makes his first appearance on the annual countdown voted on solely by NFL players.
49ers Sign Draft Pick TE Charlie Woerner
news

49ers Sign Draft Pick TE Charlie Woerner

The 49ers have signed the fifth and final member of the 2020 Draft Class. 

Advertising