49ers Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 04, 2020 at 12:40 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

