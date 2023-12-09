The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III on the Injured Reserve List.
In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
49ers Place McCloud III on Injured Reserve, Promote a WR to the Active Roster and More Moves Ahead of #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III on the Injured Reserve List.