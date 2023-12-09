Presented by

49ers Place McCloud III on Injured Reserve, Promote a WR to the Active Roster and More Moves Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Dec 09, 2023 at 01:13 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III on the Injured Reserve List.
 
In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

Related Content

news

49ers Secondary Welcomes Logan Ryan; Vet DB Goes From Vacation to The Bay

Veteran safety Logan Ryan discussed the circumstances surrounding his contract signing with the 49ers and his eagerness to contribute to San Francisco's playoff push. 
news

49ers Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to Practice Squad, Release a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.
news

49ers Sign S Logan Ryan, Release a Running Back

The 49ers have signed safety Logan Ryan to a one-year deal and released running back Tyrion Davis-Price.
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsPHI

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

49ers Sign Cornerback and Safety to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers signed CB Kemon Hall and S Erik Harris to the team's practice squad and released OL Henry Byrd.
news

49ers Activate DL Beal Jr.; Place S George Odum on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have activated defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and placed safety George Odum on the Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Activate CB Womack III from IR; Other Moves Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The 49ers have activated CB Samuel Womack III from the Injured Reserve list, waived CB Shemar Jean-Charles and activated two players from the practice squad.
news

49ers Sign OL Bartch; Place S Hufanga on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a one-year deal and placed safety Talanoa Hufanga on the Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Activate Cornerback and Offensive Lineman

The 49ers have activated CB Darrell Luter Jr. from the Reserve/PUP list and offensive lineman Corey Luciano from the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Sign Defensive Lineman to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Spencer Waege to the team's practice squad and released DL Austin Bryant.
news

49ers Promote CB to Active Roster, Place DL Jackson on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Advertising