49ers Place LB Patrick Willis on Injured Reserve

A team captain, Willis was originally drafted by the 49ers in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. Now in his 8th year out of the University of Mississippi, Willis is the only player in franchise history to be selected as an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons, and is also one of seven players in the NFL since 1970 to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Willis was also named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. Over his career, Willis has started 112 games and registered 1,225 tackles, 53 passes defensed, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight interceptions and five fumble recoveries.