49ers Place LB Patrick Willis on Injured Reserve

Nov 11, 2014 at 06:16 AM
49ers 53-man Roster in Pictures

A look at the full, active 49ers roster for the 2014 season. If jersey number in photo differs from that listed in the description, the latter is correct.

1 -- Josh Johnson
1 / 53
2 -- Blaine Gabbert
2 / 53
4 -- Andy Lee
3 / 53
7 -- Colin Kaepernick
4 / 53
9 -- Phil Dawson
5 / 53
10 -- Bruce Ellington
6 / 53
11 -- Quinton Patton
7 / 53
13 -- Stevie Johnson
8 / 53
15 -- Michael Crabtree
9 / 53
20 -- Perrish Cox
10 / 53
21 -- Frank Gore
11 / 53
23 -- Bubba Ventrone
12 / 53
26 -- Tramaine Brock
13 / 53
28 -- Carlos Hyde
14 / 53
29 -- Chris Culliver
15 / 53
30 -- Leon McFadden
16 / 53
31 -- L.J. McCray
17 / 53
35 -- Eric Reid
18 / 53
36 -- Dontae Johnson
19 / 53
38 -- Alfonso Smith
20 / 53
41 -- Antoine Bethea
21 / 53
43 -- Craig Dahl
22 / 53
44 - Desmond Bishop
23 / 53
45 -- Asante Cleveland
24 / 53
49 -- Bruce Miller
25 / 53
51 -- Dan Skuta
26 / 53
53 -- NaVorro Bowman
27 / 53
54 -- Nick Moody
28 / 53
55 -- Ahmad Brooks
29 / 53
56 -- Dillon Farrell
30 / 53
57 -- Michael Wilhoite
31 / 53
58 - Chase Thomas
32 / 53
59 -- Aaron Lynch
33 / 53
63 -- Tony Jerod-Eddie
34 / 53
No Title
35 / 53
66 - Marcus Martin
36 / 53
71 -- Jonathan Martin
37 / 53
74 -- Joe Staley
38 / 53
75 -- Alex Boone
39 / 53
76 -- Anthony Davis
40 / 53
77 -- Mike Iupati
41 / 53
78 -- Joe Looney
42 / 53
81 -- Anquan Boldin
43 / 53
84 -- Brandon Lloyd
44 / 53
85 -- Vernon Davis
45 / 53
86 - Kyle Nelson
46 / 53
90 -- Glenn Dorsey
47 / 53
92 -- Quinton Dial
48 / 53
94 -- Justin Smith
49 / 53
95 -- Tank Carradine
50 / 53
96 -- Corey Lemonier
51 / 53
99 -- Aldon Smith
52 / 53
Phillip Tanner
53 / 53
The San Francisco 49ers placed LB Joe Staley on the Injured Reserve List and signed RB Alfonso Smith to a one-year contract.

Willis (6-1, 240) appeared in six games (six starts) this season and registered 49 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception.

A team captain, Willis was originally drafted by the 49ers in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. Now in his 8th year out of the University of Mississippi, Willis is the only player in franchise history to be selected as an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons, and is also one of seven players in the NFL since 1970 to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Willis was also named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. Over his career, Willis has started 112 games and registered 1,225 tackles, 53 passes defensed, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Smith (6-1, 209) originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He spent four seasons with the Cardinals, playing in 43 games and registering 48 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 13 special teams tackles. He signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on July 29, 2014, and spent training camp with the team before being released on August 30. 

A 27-year-old native of Louisville, KY, Smith played collegiately at the University of Kentucky where he appeared in 49 games for the Wildcats over four seasons and tallied 957 yards and eight touchdowns on 215 carries.

