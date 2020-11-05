49ers Announce Roster Moves

Nov 05, 2020 at 01:40 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday the following roster moves:

  • TE ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ has been activated off the Injured Reserve List.
  • OL ﻿Tony Bergstrom﻿ and RB ﻿Austin Walter﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation).
  • WR ﻿River Cracraft﻿, S ﻿Johnathan Cyprien﻿, TE ﻿Daniel Helm﻿ and WR ﻿Kevin White﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
  • DL Josiah Cotaney has been signed to the team's practice squad.
  • QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and TE ﻿George Kittle﻿ have been placed on the Injured Reserve List.
  • WR Chris Finke has been released from the team's practice squad.

