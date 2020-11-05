49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday the following roster moves:
- TE Jordan Reed has been activated off the Injured Reserve List.
- OL Tony Bergstrom and RB Austin Walter have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation).
- WR River Cracraft, S Johnathan Cyprien, TE Daniel Helm and WR Kevin White have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
- DL Josiah Cotaney has been signed to the team's practice squad.
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle have been placed on the Injured Reserve List.
- WR Chris Finke has been released from the team's practice squad.