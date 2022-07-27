49ers Place Jason Verrett, Charlie Woerner on PUP

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
The following player has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:
- DL Kalia Davis
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of defensive lineman Dee Ford.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the signing of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract.
On Friday, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement from the NFL.
The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.
Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract and will retire from the NFL. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.
The 49ers have signed tight end Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal and waived defensive lineman Chris Slayton.
The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.
The 49ers have re-signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.