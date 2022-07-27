Presented by

49ers Place Jason Verrett, Charlie Woerner on PUP

Jul 27, 2022 at 09:15 AM

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

The following player has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

