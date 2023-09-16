49ers Place CB Womack III on IR; Activate CB Swilling from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed CB Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserve List.
In addition, the following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
- CB Tre Swilling
The 49ers have announced that DL Nick Bosa has been activated to the team's active roster, signed DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad, released K Matthew Wright and other roster moves.
The 49ers today have signed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro DL Nick Bosa to a five-year extension through the 2028 season.
The 49ers have signed K Matthew Wright to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to one-year deals and placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have signed 16 players to the team's practice squad.
The San Francisco 49ers have waived 18 players, released nine players and added four players to the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have waived three defensive linemen, a cornerback and a linebacker ahead of the league-mandated roster reductions on Tuesday.
The 49ers have traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice.
The 49ers have signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year deal and waived WR Dazz Newsome.