49ers Place CB Womack III on IR; Activate CB Swilling from Practice Squad

Sep 16, 2023 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed CB Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserve List.

In addition, the following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):

  • CB Tre Swilling

