49ers Partner with Qumulo as New Data Storage Provider

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a multi-year partnership with Qumulo to serve as the team's new data storage provider. Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments and will support the 49ers operations at Levi's® Stadium and its SAP Performance Facility.

"The safety and security of our guests and employees is a top priority for us and Qumulo's technology has certainly helped us enhance those efforts," said Jim Mercurio, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Levi's Stadium. "Though this sort of deployment may not be something people see, it allows us the capacity and capability to be more effective and efficient in our workflow. I'm looking forward to Qumulo being a part of our team and process moving forward."

A primary use of Qumulo's storage platform will be extending the storage capacity of security camera feeds captured in and around the 49ers home venue and training facility. What previously required 54 individual storage arrays will now be compacted into a single namespace. Paired with the data management company's remote monitoring service, the benefits of the new partnership have significantly reduced management overhead. The technology has also allowed the 49ers to consolidate their data center capacity, freeing up a total of five racks of gear for future projects.

"By unleashing the power of data to enhance security and safety, the 49ers continue to stay at the forefront of stadium innovation," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "We're proud to serve the 49ers as a trusted partner in delivering reliable, effective data solutions that will bring a safer fan experience to life in future seasons to come."

Business strategy and analytics work is also simplified. Qumulo aids issue management by providing robust and easy-to-read analytics reports, making outliers and roadblocks much easier to find. Other technical feats accomplished by the franchise include writing over 44TB of data per day and completing cluster upgrades in under five minutes.

"We have a large employee base, a high number of data output, and a 68,500-seat stadium to manage, so our technology and systems in place need to be top of the line," said 49ers Director of IT Jim Bartholomew. "Qumulo will be a great addition to our overall organizational management and I'm thrilled to welcome them to the 49ers family."

Qumulo's advanced file data management technology and systems add to the reputation Levi's Stadium has built as one of the most technologically advanced sports and entertainment venues in the world. The site won Sports Business Journal's prestigious "Sports Facility of the Year" award in 2015, along with The StadiumSportsBusiness Awards Venue of the Year. The venue was also recognized for Venue Technology of the Year from Leaders in Sport in 2019 and StadiumSportsBusiness in 2020 for the deployment of its Executive Huddle venue analytics hub.