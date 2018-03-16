49ers Own Nine Picks in 2018 NFL Draft

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Says Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw Will Be Out vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Brandon Aiyuk and Laken Tomlinson Preview Week 13 Matchup vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel How Wrike Streamlined the Creation of the 49ers 75th Anniversary Campaign

Latest Videos Channel Frank Gore Says 49ers 'Can Make a Run and Get in the Playoffs'

Latest Videos Channel Verified Faithful: Bayley

Latest Videos Channel Kittle, Bosa, Mitchell, Jones Talk 49ers Mindset Heading into Seattle

Latest Videos Channel DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel Preview Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Latest Videos Channel San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Game Preview

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: Capsizing the Vikings

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo: 'We Have Our Minds Right' Heading into Seattle

Latest Videos Channel Azeez Al-Shaair on Preparing to Start at Middle Linebacker vs. Seahawks

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates Heading into Week 13

Latest Videos Channel Richard Hightower Remembers Stan Kwan

Latest Videos Channel Film Breakdown of 49ers Rushing Success vs. Vikings on 'Move the Sticks'

Latest Videos Channel Baldy's Breakdowns: Analyzing 49ers 'Devastating Rushing Attack'

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: Fred Warner Starts 'All-Pro Deebo' Campaign

Latest Videos Channel LaDainian Tomlinson: Patrick Willis 'Deserves to be in the Hall of Fame'

Latest Videos Channel Jauan Jennings Says Being on the Field is 'a Dream Come True'

Latest Videos Channel Elijah Mitchell: 'Deebo's a Running Back to Me'

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa: 'We Always Knew We Were a Really Good Team'

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Reviews 49ers 34-26 Win Over Vikings

Latest Videos Channel Azeez Al-Shaair Breaks Down Kirk Cousins Interception

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Top Plays vs. Vikings in Week 12 Win

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Shares Update on Groin Injury

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Highlights Elijah Mitchell's 133-Yard Rushing Performance

Latest Videos Channel Elijah Mitchell's Top Highlights from 168-Yard Game in Week 12

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Reviews Week 12 Win vs. Vikings

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Juszczyk Gets Down Field on a 26-Yard Catch

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel's Best Plays from His Two TD Game vs. Vikings

Latest Videos Channel Kevin Givens Forces a Vikings Fumble, Azeez Al-Shaair Recovers It

Latest Videos Channel Azeez Al-Shaair Picks Off a Kirk Cousins Pass

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Record Second TD vs. Minnesota on 3-Yard Rush

Latest Videos Channel Elijah Mitchell Dives into the End Zone for a 2-Yard Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel's 49-Yard Burst Down the Sideline Sets Up a SF Score

Latest Videos Channel Jauan Jennings Tip Toes into the End Zone for a Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Finds Brandon Aiyuk for 37-Yard Completion

Latest Videos Channel Charles Omenihu Takes Down Dalvin Cook with a Tackle for Loss

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Finds Paydirt on 20-Yard Touchdown Run

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy G Connects with Jauan Jennings for 21-Yard Completion