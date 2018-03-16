49ers Own Nine Picks in 2018 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers dealt Daniel Kilgore to the Miami Dolphins and swapped seventh round picks, moving up four spots in the final round. The team still holds nine overall selections in the 2018 NFL Draft and at least one in all seven rounds.
Here's an updated list, including how each pick was acquired (if applicable).
|Round
|Pick in Round
|Overall Pick No.
|Notes
|1
|9
|9
|2
|27
|59
|Acquired from the New Orleans Saints in 2017
|3
|6
|70
|Acquired from the Chicago Bears in 2017
|3
|10
|74
|4
|28
|128
|Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017
|5
|6
|143
|Acquired from the New York Jets in 2017
|6
|10
|184
|7
|5
|223
|Acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018
|7
|27
|240
|Acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016
