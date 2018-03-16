49ers Own Nine Picks in 2018 NFL Draft

Mar 16, 2018 at 06:20 AM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers dealt Daniel Kilgore to the Miami Dolphins and swapped seventh round picks, moving up four spots in the final round. The team still holds nine overall selections in the 2018 NFL Draft and at least one in all seven rounds.

Here's an updated list, including how each pick was acquired (if applicable).

Table inside Article
Round Pick in Round Overall Pick No. Notes
1 9 9
2 27 59 Acquired from the New Orleans Saints in 2017
3 6 70 Acquired from the Chicago Bears in 2017
3 10 74
4 28 128 Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017
5 6 143 Acquired from the New York Jets in 2017
6 10 184
7 5 223 Acquired from the Miami Dolphins in 2018
7 27 240 Acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016
