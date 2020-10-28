49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿, WR ﻿Chris Finke﻿ and CB ﻿Parnell Motley﻿ to the team's practice squad and released DL Josiah Coatney from the practice squad. The team also opened the practice windows for RB ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿, TE ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ and CB ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿, who are all currently on the Injured Reserve List.

Barrett (6-2, 250) was promoted to the active roster from team's practice squad on October 7, 2020 where he appeared in three games and registered two tackles. He was waived by the team on October 26.

Finke (5-9, 186) originally entered the NFL after signing with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2020. He was later waived by the team on July 28.

A 34-year-old native of Dayton, OH, Finke attended the University of Notre Dame (2015-19) where he appeared in 49 games (10 starts) and registered 106 receptions for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 63 punt returns for 532 yards on special teams. In 2019, he played in all 13 games (nine starts) and registered 31 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Motley (6-0, 180) was originally claimed off waivers by the 49ers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13, 2020. He was inactive for the team's Week 7 game at New England and waived by the team on October 26.