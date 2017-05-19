49ers Name Ran Carthon Director of Pro Personnel

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday the team has named Ran Carthon Director of Pro Personnel. Carthon becomes the third new personnel executive added by General Manager John Lynch this offseason, after Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters and Senior Personnel Executive Martin Mayhew previously joined the organization.

"We want to welcome Ran Carthon and his family to the 49ers," said Lynch. "Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department, and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours. Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible."

Carthon joins the 49ers after spending the previous five seasons (2012-16) as Director of Pro Personnel with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. During his tenure with the Rams, he played a vital role in a personnel department that drafted consecutive Associated Press Rookie of the Year Award winners in DT Aaron Donald (Defense – 2014) and RB Todd Gurley (Offense – 2015). From 2012-16, the Rams organization also had nine players selected to the Pro Football Writers Association of America's All-Rookie team. During free agency this offseason, the Rams signed sought after free agents such as three-time Pro Bowl T Andrew Whitworth and WR Robert Woods.

In his role with the 49ers, Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the Pro Personnel department, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players. He will also provide input into personnel decisions concerning the team's acquisition of veteran talent through free agency, trades and the waiver system. Carthon will also oversee creation of advanced scouting reports for all upcoming 49ers opponents in order to assist the coaching staff in their preparations.

Carthon joined to the Rams following four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons. In Atlanta, he worked closely with current Rams general manager Les Snead, who was the Falcons director of player personnel during that time.

A 36-year-old native of Osceola, AR, Carthon was a running back at the University of Florida (1999-2003), where he appeared in four bowl games and was part of the University's 2000 SEC Championship team. After signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2004, Carthon appeared in nine games and registered 16 carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns with the team. He also had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers (2005), Seattle Seahawks (2005) and Detroit Lions (2006).