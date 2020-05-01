49ers Morning Report: Trent Williams' Introductory Press Conference, Arik Armstead Surprises a 2nd Grade Class, 'Notes for Support'

49ers SLI Student's Program 'Notes for Support' Sweeps the Nation

Gina, a junior at Santa Clara High School and a member of the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (SLI), found a way to turn the simple act of note writing into a national campaign to bring joy to medical professionals risking their health and patients stuck in self-isolation. Founding an initiative known as "Notes for Support", Gina has sent over 2,600 notes to 33 hospitals in 12 states. To learn more about "Notes for Support" or to send a note of encouragement to a healthcare worker or patient visit notesforsupport.org.