Friday, May 01, 2020

49ers Morning Report: Trent Williams' Introductory Press Conference, Arik Armstead Surprises a 2nd Grade Class, 'Notes for Support'

Happy Friday Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Friday, May 1.

Trent Williams Discusses His Trade to 49ers

Trent Williams broke down his trade to the 49ers and discussed his familiarity with Kyle Shanahan's offense saying, he feels ready to play "today." San Francisco acquired the seven-time Pro Bowler from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Arik Armstead Surprises 2nd Graders with Virtual Story Time

Arik Armstead surprised a virtual classroom of 20 second grade students with story time, a Q&A and conversation in support of Earth Day. The defensive lineman founded the Armstead Academic Project to ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to a quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstead has worked extensively in Sacramento and the Bay Area to support the community. Learn more about the Armstead Academic Project here.

49ers SLI Student's Program 'Notes for Support' Sweeps the Nation

Gina, a junior at Santa Clara High School and a member of the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute (SLI), found a way to turn the simple act of note writing into a national campaign to bring joy to medical professionals risking their health and patients stuck in self-isolation. Founding an initiative known as "Notes for Support", Gina has sent over 2,600 notes to 33 hospitals in 12 states. To learn more about "Notes for Support" or to send a note of encouragement to a healthcare worker or patient visit notesforsupport.org.

