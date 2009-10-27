49ers Make Roster Moves on Tuesday

Oct 27, 2009 at 09:52 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have placed T Tony Pashos on the Injured Reserve List. Pashos suffered a fractured scapula in Sunday's game at Houston.

The team has also announced that they have released LB Marques Harris and promoted LB Diyral Briggs to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pashos was signed by the 49ers on September 7, 2009, and went on to appear in five games, starting for the first time this past week at Houston.

Briggs spent the first six games of the regular season on the 49ers practice squad, after being signed as an undrafted free agent by San Francisco in 2009 out of Bowling Green.

Harris was signed by the 49ers on April 30, 2009, and appeared in four games this season.

