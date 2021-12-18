49ers Make Roster Moves Ahead of #ATLvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
RB Brian Hill
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers announced that CB Dontae Johnson has been downgraded to out against the Bengals. Read more for details.
The 49ers have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad and released offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi.
The 49ers have signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March.
The 49ers made a series of roster moves ahead of #SFvsSEA, including downgrading Harris to out and activating multiple players from the practice squad.
The 49ers have signed Barcoo and Funchess to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released Austin Watkins Jr.
The 49ers have made a series of roster moves, including activating safety Jaquiski Tartt from the Injured Reserve list.
San Francisco has activated safety Tony Jefferson II from the team's practice squad and placed two other 49ers on the Injured Reserve list.
Details on the 49ers latest roster moves.
San Francisco has promoted offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to the active roster and waived a linebacker from its practice squad.