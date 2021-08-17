49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have released TE Joshua Perkins, waived CB Ken Webster and waived/injured WR Austin Watkins Jr..
Perkins (6-3, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 4, 2021, Webster (5-11, 191) originally signed to the 49ers active roster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad on September 16, 2020 and appeared in nine games for the team, and Watkins Jr. (6-3, 210) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 13, 2021.