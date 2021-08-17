Presented by

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves

Aug 17, 2021 at 09:44 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have released TE ﻿Joshua Perkins﻿, waived CB ﻿Ken Webster﻿ and waived/injured WR ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿.

Perkins (6-3, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 4, 2021, Webster (5-11, 191) originally signed to the 49ers active roster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad on September 16, 2020 and appeared in nine games for the team, and Watkins Jr. (6-3, 210) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 13, 2021.

Related Content

news

49ers Claim CB Davontae Harris; Waive QB Josh Rosen

The 49ers have claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived QB Josh Rosen. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Waive Three Others

The 49ers have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also waived LB James Burgess Jr., LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.

news

49ers Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DL Eddie Vanderdoes and Other Moves

The 49ers have signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed S ﻿Tony Jefferson﻿ on the Injured Reserve List and waived DL ﻿Davin Bellamy﻿.

news

49ers Sign LB Donald Payne; Release WR Kevin White

The 49ers have signed LB Donald Payne to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released WR Kevin White.

news

49ers Sign DL Shilique Calhoun, CB Alexander Myres; Waive Two Players

The 49ers have signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres and waived CB ﻿Mark Fields II﻿ and OL ﻿Isaiah Williams﻿. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign DL Davin Bellamy; Two Players Return from Reserve/Covid-19

The 49ers announced the retirement of DL Anthony Zettel, signed Bellamy to a one-year deal and activated two players from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
news

49ers Sign TE Joshua Perkins and CB B.W. Webb; Waive Two Players

The 49ers signed Perkins and Webb to one-year deals. To make room on the roster, the team waived/injured CB Tim Harris Jr. and waived TE Josh Pederson. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign TE Jordan Matthews; Release WR Bennie Fowler

The 49ers have signed Matthews to a one-year deal. Read more for details on the transaction.
news

49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed their first-round pick to his rookie deal and placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Read more for details.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

The 49ers have signed two defensive linemen to one-year deals and made a series of other moves. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign CB Ambry Thomas to a Four-Year Deal; Release DL

The 49ers have signed their third-round pick to a rookie deal and released Daeshon Hall. Read for more details.
Advertising