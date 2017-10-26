49ers & Major Law Enforcement Unions Sign A Pledge to Create a More Understanding & Safer America

The San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Police Officers' Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and other major law enforcement unions from across the country came together to sign a "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America."

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the need for law enforcement and the communities they protect to have interactions grounded in mutual respect, all parties are pledging to advocate for common sense legislation to ban "bump stocks" and any other mechanism that allows for the conversion of a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon; armor-piercing bullets; and gun silencers. Additionally, the parties are pledging to lead an initiative to partner with professional sports franchises, businesses and faith-based and community leaders to create a public awareness campaign designed to improve police and community relationships.