49ers & Major Law Enforcement Unions Sign A Pledge to Create a More Understanding & Safer America

Oct 26, 2017 at 10:15 AM

The San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Police Officers' Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and other major law enforcement unions from across the country came together to sign a "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America."

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the need for law enforcement and the communities they protect to have interactions grounded in mutual respect, all parties are pledging to advocate for common sense legislation to ban "bump stocks" and any other mechanism that allows for the conversion of a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon; armor-piercing bullets; and gun silencers.  Additionally, the parties are pledging to lead an initiative to partner with professional sports franchises, businesses and faith-based and community leaders to create a public awareness campaign designed to improve police and community relationships.

The 49ers organization, which has pledged $500,000 toward the campaign, will invite other NFL franchises to sign the pledge and signing police unions will work to secure the support of other unions across the country. Currently, the Sergeants Benevolence Association of the NYPD has agreed to sign the pledge, as well as unions representing law enforcement officers from Portland, Santa Clara County, Sacramento, Long Beach and Oakland.

Photos: 49ers & Local Police Unions Sign Pledge to Create a Safer America

Groups come together to advocate for mutual respect throughout their communities.

