49ers Launch Official Mobile Website

Feb 16, 2010 at 01:57 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the launch of their official team mobile website, 49ers.com. The new mobile site features a custom design compatible to any smart phone and provides information and entertainment at real time for the 49ers Faithful.

The mobile site also allows fans to interact with the team through a number of avenues. Through the site, fans can view the latest news stories from 49ers.com as well as purchase tickets over the phone or via email.

"The mobile site is the perfect source for the fan who wants to know everything about their team," said 49ers Vice President of Marketing Michael Williams. "It can also become a vehicle to connect fans to the 49ers latest social networking initiatives."

Through the team's mobile site, fans can also instantly jump back-and-forth from the 49ers mobile home page to other 49ers social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.

