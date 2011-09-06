49ers Help Touchdowns For Kids

There is even more of a reason to celebrate the 49ers on-field success in 2011. With each touchdown, field goal, interception or sack, much needed funding will be directed toward improving the lives of local youth in need via the Taube Family Foundation and Koret Foundation Touchdowns for Kids Program.

During the 2011 season, the Taube Family Foundation and the Koret Foundation, via the San Francisco 49ers Foundation, will donate a minimum of $100,000 to support preselected Bay Area charitable organizations.

"The San Francisco 49ers have served not only as a most important institution in representing excellence on the American sports venue; The 49ers have also provided positive role models for youngsters throughout the Bay Area - and indeed beyond," said Tad Taube, Chairman of Taube Philanthropies and President of the Koret Foundation. "The Taube Family Foundation and Koret Foundation have been long standing supporters of youth organizations. Hence, we are gratified and proud that we can join with the York family and the 49ers organization to partner in a program that will enhance our mutual commitment and improve the life, safety, and educational opportunities for the children of the communities we serve."

The 49ers Foundation is thrilled to be increasing its impact on at-risk Bay Area youth through this new partnership with the Taube Family Foundation and the Koret Foundation, which will further the reach of the 49ers Foundation's mission to "Keep Kids Safe, On Track, and In School."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with both the Taube Family Foundation and the Koret Foundation, as we all share a common goal of providing much needed assistance to our local youth," said 49ers Owner and Co-Chair Denise York.

Added 49ers Owner and Co-Chair John York, "Through this creative partnership, we are excited to align the core values of the 49ers Foundation, to 'Keep Kids Safe, on Track and In School,' with two truly remarkable philanthropic organizations. Their generous charitable contribution to six very special beneficiaries is very commendable and we are honored to be part of this impactful program."

For each regular season game, the following on-field achievements will result in contributions to the Taube Family Foundation and Koret Foundation Touchdowns for Kids Program:

$1,500 for each touchdown scored by the 49ers defense

$1,000 for each touchdown scored by the 49ers offense

$500 for each field goal scored by the 49ers

$500 for each interception logged by the 49ers

$500 for each sack by the 49ers

The Taube Family Foundation and Koret Foundation Touchdowns for Kids Program will benefit the following organizations:

49ers Academy* – East Palo Alto*

Bayview Hunters Point YMCA* – San Francisco*

East Palo Alto Tennis & Tutoring – East Palo Alto

Eastside College Preparatory School – East Palo Alto

Fresh Lifelines for Youth – Milpitas

Ronald McDonald House at Stanford* – Palo Alto*