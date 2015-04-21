49ers Have NFL's Third-hardest Schedule in 2015

Even though the San Francisco 49ers finished third in the NFC West last season with an 8-8 record, that doesn't mean the team's 2015 schedule, released on Tuesday, will be any easier.

Quite the opposite, actually.

Based on last year's records, the 49ers will face the third-toughest slate of games next fall.

San Francisco's 13 different opponents had a .561 winning percentage in 2014, finishing with a combined record of 143-112-1.

The only two teams with a tougher schedule on paper in 2015 are the Pittsburgh Steelers (.579) and Cincinnati Bengals (.563).

If the 49ers are to return to the playoffs after falling short last year for the first time since 2010, they will certainly have to earn it.

In San Francisco's first seven games, the team will face three division-winners (Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Seattle) and two Wild Card teams (Arizona and Baltimore). Navigating through such a grueling early portion of the schedule will be key for first-year coach Jim Tomsula.