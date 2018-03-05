49ers GM John Lynch Runs the 40-yard Dash at the NFL Combine

Mar 05, 2018 at 04:35 AM

John Lynch ended his time at the NFL Combine with a bang. On the same day as Rich Eisen ran a 5.97 40-yard dash in his annual charitable sprint to support St. Jude, Lynch decided to show off his wheels as well.

Lynch recorded a video on top of a parking structure in Indianapolis with the rest of the San Francisco 49ers front office. The general manager gave a brief shoutout to Eisen's work in the community before showcasing his own speed. There was no official time announced, but it appears that the nine-time Pro Bowl safety still has plenty of juice in his legs at the spry age of 46.

Both runs are embedded below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

