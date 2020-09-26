NBCSBA Spotlight: Five 49ers Players to Watch vs. Giants in Week 3

Sep 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM
MattMaiocco
Matt Maiocco

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider

The 49ers apparently are done complaining about the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium.

There is nothing they can do about the playing field for their game Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But they can control how they respond to this challenge.

The 49ers will be short-handed heading into Week 3 after a disastrous game a week earlier against the New York Jets, where five players were lost for this week's game due to knee and ankle injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan will turn to a lot of different players as the team looks to keep pace in the NFC West. Here are five players to keep an eye on.

1. RB ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ are out of action, so the 49ers will turn to Wilson to share the load with ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ in the backfield. The 49ers also will promote running back ﻿Jamycal Hasty﻿ from the practice squad on Saturday.

Wilson has performed well whenever presented with an opportunity during his time with the organization. The 49ers will likely use him a lot on Sunday against the Giants.

"He's earned every bit of what he's gotten," 49ers quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ said. "Every opportunity he's gotten, he has stepped up."

Wilson carried the ball just 27 times last season but scored four touchdowns. He also had three receptions, including a late-game touchdown that enabled the 49ers to beat the Cardinals.

