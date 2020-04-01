49ers Release Offensive Lineman Mike Person

Apr 01, 2020 at 02:45 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have released OL Mike Person.

"Over the last two years, Mike proved to be a selfless player whose passion for the game was respected by everyone in our organization," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "His character and professionalism was a great influence in our locker room, while his fire and grit on the field added to the physical nature of our team. We thank Mike and wish him, his wife, Kelly, and their children nothing but the best in the future."

Person (6-4, 299), originally entered the NFL as the second of three seventh-round draft picks (239th overall) by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He re-joined San Francisco after signing with the team as a free agent on May 9, 2018. Over the past two seasons with the 49ers, he started all 30 games in which he appeared. In 2019, he started 14 regular season and three postseason contests with the team.

A 31-year-old native of Glendive, MT, Person attended Montana State University, where he started all 42 games in which he appeared on the offensive line for the Bobcats, including the final 35 straight. As a senior, Person earned First-Team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2010, starting all 12 games and helping lead MSU to a Conference Championship and the FCS Playoffs.

Related Content

news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Los San Francisco 49ers son Campeones del NFC West Venciendo a Seattle

San Francisco ganó la división del oeste de la NFC por primera vez desde el 2019 al haber derrotando a los Seattle Seahawks 21-13 en el Lumen Field.

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following #SFvsSEA

See what Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Pete Carroll and Geno Smith had to say following the Week 15 contest.

Advertising