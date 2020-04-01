49ers Release Offensive Lineman Mike Person

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have released OL Mike Person.

"Over the last two years, Mike proved to be a selfless player whose passion for the game was respected by everyone in our organization," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "His character and professionalism was a great influence in our locker room, while his fire and grit on the field added to the physical nature of our team. We thank Mike and wish him, his wife, Kelly, and their children nothing but the best in the future."

Person (6-4, 299), originally entered the NFL as the second of three seventh-round draft picks (239th overall) by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He re-joined San Francisco after signing with the team as a free agent on May 9, 2018. Over the past two seasons with the 49ers, he started all 30 games in which he appeared. In 2019, he started 14 regular season and three postseason contests with the team.