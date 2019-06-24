49ers Foundation to Kick Off 2019 Season with Players for a Purpose

The 49ers Foundation will kick off the 2019 football season with the annual fundraiser 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP, taking place on the Levi's® Stadium field on Tuesday, August 27th. The event will offer guests the opportunity to mingle with 49ers players, coaches and executives while enjoying a catered dinner in the end zone, a VIP Reception presented by NRG hosted by 49ers legends featuring premier California wines, activities and entertainment featuring 49ers players.

Last year, this 49ers Foundation marquee fundraising event raised over a half million dollars, which directly benefitted Bay Area children through the 49ers Foundation's beneficiary programming. All proceeds this year will again support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

"Players for a Purpose not only serves as a touchpoint for once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences, but it also enables us to harness the power of football to give back to communities in need" said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "Building off the success of last year's event, we're expanding this year's fundraiser to allow for more of our Faithful fans to join in the fun. We can't wait to kick off the season alongside the best fans in football."

Early bird discount tickets will be available from now until July 10th, starting at $149, with the ability to purchase up to four tickets per household. Tickets will continue to be available for as low as $249 until sold out.

The event will commence on the 49ers sideline with a welcome reception sponsored by NRG where guests can enjoy a wine tasting from premier California wineries, photo opportunities on the field with the team's five Super Bowl trophies and a meet & greet with 49ers alumni. The dinner program will be emceed by 49ers play-by-play broadcaster Greg Papa and 49ers team reporter Keiana Martin. The program will feature a "Family Feud"-style game between 49ers players and guests, as well as silent and live auctions, a chance to win exclusive prizes and fund-a-need to raise money for Bay Area youth.