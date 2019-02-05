49ers Foundation Hosts Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation announced the dates for its first Golden Getaway presented by Chevron. From Friday, March 29th – Sunday, March 31st, 2019, 49ers Foundation supporters can join 49ers players, coaches, alumni and ownership at Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif., to raise funds benefiting Bay Area youth. All proceeds from the marquee fundraising event will benefit the non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, San Francisco 49ers Foundation.

"We are committed to making the first iteration of Golden Getaway in Carmel a weekend to remember but, more importantly, our supporters will play a crucial role in aiding the 49ers Foundation's ongoing efforts to educate and empower Bay Area youth," said 49ers co-chair Dr. John York. "Each year, the 49ers Foundation uses its platform to purposefully impact underserved youth who deserve more opportunities in life. Golden Getaway will enable us to continue in our successful youth programming, including the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute, 49ers EDU, 49ers PREP, 49ers Academy, and more – all of which work to help set-up at-risk youth for success."

Golden Getaway presented by Chevron, previously known as 49ers Foundation Winter Fest for 18 years, will kick-off the revamped, all-inclusive weekend schedule of events with a celebrity golf tournament on Friday, March 29th. The Golden Getaway Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by Chevron will feature foursomes led by celebrity golfers, and the chance to compete in various contests including the longest drive, and for the "Golden Getaway Championship" title.

Celebrities slated to partake in the tournament include Dusty Baker, Gary Payton and ABC's The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and many more.

Schedule of events additionally includes a Night in Monte Carlo welcome reception, hot air balloon rides, excursions around Carmel and Monterey, silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, sports memorabilia and wine, a Chalk Talk hosted by 49ers coaches and players, daily events for kids and young adults, and more.

"The 49ers Foundation will bring a full slate of fun activities for adults and children alike, to Carmel for the inaugural Golden Getaway presented by Chevron," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "Chevron has been committed to the 49ers Foundation's comprehensive approach to youth outreach for years and we're thrilled to have them as a presenting sponsor of our marquee fundraising event, which helps us to do so much for Bay Area kids."

The 49ers Foundation harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through collective innovative and community-focused strategies. From the Foundation's award-winning STEAM Education initiatives and nationally recognized Youth Football programs, to impactful community partnerships with leading non-profits, the franchise is dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration youth need to tackle possible.

Last year alone, the 49ers Foundation invested more than $4 million back into the Bay Area community and in its 28 years in existence has donated more than $40 million. In recognition of their unparalleled commitment to charitable giving, the 49ers were the winners of the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in 2017 and the Beyond Sport 2015 Sport Team of the Year.