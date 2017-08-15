49ers Foundation Names Justin Prettyman as Executive Director

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the hiring of Justin Prettyman as the executive director of the 49ers Foundation. Prettyman joins the 49ers Foundation from the Boston Red Sox Foundation where he served as the assistant director of marketing and development.

Prettyman spent the past 11 years with the Boston Red Sox Foundation, serving as the assistant director of marketing and development since 2012. Prettyman was responsible for the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone education initiative, the Red Sox Scholars Program where, under his leadership, the program won the inaugural Major League Baseball Commissioner's Award for Philanthropic Excellence in 2009. The Foundation also won the Robert Wood Johnson Award for Best Team Charity in Professional Sports in 2010.

"Justin's combined experience leading award-winning education initiatives and his accomplished sports philanthropy career makes him uniquely qualified to further the mission of the 49ers Foundation," said 49ers co-chairman John York. "We couldn't be more excited to add Justin to the 49ers family and we look forward to his contributions in helping the 49ers give back to the community."

"I'm honored to represent the 49ers Foundation, with its proven track record of positively impacting communities throughout the Bay Area and furthering educational opportunities, spearheaded by the York family," said Prettyman. "I look forward to leading the foundation's efforts, building on more than 25 years of contributing to the community."

Last month, the 49ers were named the 2017 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for the franchise's comprehensive education efforts across the community, after having been named a finalist the previous two years. In recognition of its commitment to philanthropy, the 49ers were also named the 2015 Beyond Sport Team of the Year and in 2014 received the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Steve Patterson Award for Sports Philanthropy.