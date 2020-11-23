49ers Players and Legends Partner with Levi's® to Design One-of-a-Kind Trucker Jackets

The San Francisco 49ers and Levi's® are excited to announce a limited-edition collaboration of Levi's® Trucker Jackets inspired by current and former 49ers players. Each bespoke jacket will be available through an online sweepstakes with the proceeds benefiting the 49ers Foundation and Bay Area community.

"We could not be more excited to have our long-time partner Levi's® team up with us to raise funds to benefit Bay Area youth and the work that we do," said Justin Prettyman, 49ers Foundation Executive Director. "We have some great personalities on our team, and I think our fans will be excited about the chance to win any one of these jackets."

Fans will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three one-of-a-kind Levi's® Trucker Jackets created in partnership with 49ers Legend and 49ers Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice, Tight End George Kittle, and Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel. The jackets were designed by Nick Tershay of Diamond Supply Co. to represent each player's individual personality and style.

"Levi's® is thrilled to offer these custom iconic Trucker Jackets made in partnership with these incredible players," said Jennifer Sey, Brand President at Levi's®. "To play just a small part in helping with the work of the 49ers Foundation in supporting Bay Area youth programs in these challenging times is an honor. We all need to do our part in supporting kids in this crisis."