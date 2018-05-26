49ers Foundation & Beyond Sport Tackle STEM Education Crisis at Second 'Beyond Innovation' Event

The day before, the San Francisco 49ers Foundation hosted nearly 50 students from the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute for a mini Hack Challenge at Levi's Stadium. The challenge – which tasked students of finding innovative ways to attract and retain new audiences to football – was spearheaded by Chelsea Foundation Head of Education and Beyond Innovation speaker Matt Mead. The activation, which was sponsored by SAP and had SAP employees serve as student mentors, was part of 49ers EDU's continued partnership with the Chelsea Foundation.

The evening before additionally saw 80 C-Suite industry leaders attending an ESPN Leadership Dinner, where Dr. Jemison and MLS Star and community activist, Kei Kamara of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, sat down with Beyond Sport founder, Nick Keller, to discuss leadership and their personal projects to inspire young people and better society. Kamara built a school in his native Sierra Leone through his Heart Shaped Hands Foundation, an experience he referred to as "his World Cup."

Another event highlight featured Danielle Costa, Marvel Studios' VP of Visual Effects, in conversation with Angela Woods, ESPN's Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship. They spoke on what sport can learn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - on and off the screen by exploring the advanced technology used in Black Panther. With sport and entertainment sharing a similarly wide appeal, the discussion also touched on how role model characters, like teen engineer Shuri, can inspire girls into STEM. Costa shared that Shuri is the most popular MCU character and the smartest engineer.

The event closed with representatives from higher education partner, NYU, relaying that, in the effort to strengthen the link between STEM education and sport, NYU will be building a database in partnership with Chevron for the growing Sport and STEM Alliance which was established following the 2017 Beyond Innovation summit. Delegates ended the evening by committing to Take Action going beyond the event.

Beyond Innovation included representatives from ESPN, Nike, Google, Girls Who Code, Samsung, Special Olympics, US Sailing, Reebok International, Women Win, College Football Playoff Foundation, Citizen Schools, YouTube Impact Lab, Right to Dream, Association of Women in Science, MLSE Launch Pad, Peres Center for Peace, Techbridge Girls and many more.