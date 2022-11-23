49ers Foundation Announces Details for Annual Holiday Sports Auction

Nov 23, 2022 at 02:00 PM

The 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR radio today announced dates, times, and auction items for their sixth annual Holiday Sports Auction. Members of the Faithful will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind 49ers experiences and memorabilia this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth. Officially beginning on Giving Tuesday, the auction will open at 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday, November 29th and close at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, November 30th. A preview of all auction packages can be found at 49ers.com/give.

Highlighting this year's auction are several one-of-a-kind 49ers experiences. Package highlights include tickets in 49ers President Al Guido's business suite, trips to away games, a Kickoff Kid experience at the 49ers vs Commanders game, a personalized holiday video message from Bryant Young, exclusive sideline 2023 Training Camp access, and much more.

"The 49ers Foundation is excited to continue to give back to our community this Giving Tuesday with our sixth annual KNBR Holiday Sports Auction," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from these incredible experiences will be invested directly back into our community through our direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, and our legacy nonprofit partners. We hope you will join us in giving back and making a difference for Bay Area youth this holiday season."

"The 49ers Foundation continues to do fantastic work serving underprivileged youth in the Bay Area," said KNBR VP/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen. "All of us at KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM are honored to partner with the 49ers Foundation to help with such an important cause."

Additional packages in the auction include autographed game-worn cleats from Trent Williams, pregame field passes for the 49ers vs Buccaneers matchup, team-issued jerseys, autographed game-worn cleats from George Kittle and more.

For the full breakdown of auction packages and the opportunity to bid or donate to the 49ers Foundation, please visit 49ers.com/give.

