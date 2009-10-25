49ers Fall to Houston 24-21

"I just tried to play my game and take what the defense gave me," Smith said of his 15-of-22, 206-yard, three-touchdown performance. "I didn't try to do too much, just make my reads and throw it where I was supposed to."

Smith certainly threw it where we was supposed to on his first two passes, a 17-yard hookup with Crabtree and then a 29-yard touchdown pass to Davis, who took a big hit from Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson. It was Smith's first touchdown pass since he threw a 7-yard touchdown to Davis on Oct. 28, 2007 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers got a spark from their defense when Texans running back Steve Slaton was stripped by free safety Dashon Goldson, who also recovered the fumble at the 49ers own 34-yard line.

Smith continued to jump-start the offense from there by completing his next four passes. He showed tremendous poise, mobility and some impressive moxie by being ready when Singletary called his number. The 49ers finished the game with a season-high 17 first downs, 14 of which came in the second half under Smith's leadership.

Smith hooked up with Davis twice more in the fourth quarter for scores, giving the duo seven career touchdown hookups. The second score came on a 14-yard skinny post, the other on a 23-yard over-the-middle route past Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans to make the score 24-21 with less than four minutes remaining.

The 49ers continued to take advantage of Davis against opposing linebackers. He finished the game with seven catches for 93 yards and a career-high three touchdown grabs. Davis became the first 49ers tight end to catch three touchdown passes in a single game and now leads the NFL with six touchdown catches this season.

"He's such a weapon down there and he won [on those plays]," Smith said. "He got to where he was supposed to and he made the plays."

Smith also showed some nice timing with Crabtree, who finished his first-career game with five catches for 56 yards.

"He did a great job of competing and making plays," Smith said. "That was impressive to see from a young guy who's been here for a couple of weeks."

Crabtree's 18-yard catch on a deep flag route in the second quarter provided the 49ers with their only third-down conversion in the first half. Two of his other catches also went for first downs.

"It felt good to be playing on Sundays and not on Saturdays," Crabtree said after the game. "I was calm. I practice on being calm and knowing what I'm supposed to be doing and executing my plays. And I think I have some more work to do."

Crabtree was expected to play a significant amount of snaps, and ended up playing on most of the offensive snaps. But he was "prepared for anything," heading into his first game. "I was ready to play football today," he said.

"I think he did a great job today, absolutely. He did a heck of a job," Singletary said of his rookie wideout. "The bottom line is when he had a chance to make plays – he made them and that's good. It seemed like he's been here awhile."

Crabtree's impact took place more in the second half as the rookie showed he can play on the NFL level, by making strong-handed catches, one time hauling in a pass by the backside of the football.