8 Takeaways from 49ers Heartbreaker vs. Falcons

5. Each of the 49ers last three matchups have come down to the final play of the game. Ryan and Co. drove down the field in the final minute of the game, dominated by Jones. With :08 seconds on the clock, Ryan connected with tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone. After a review, the ruling was reversed due to the ball hitting the ground while completing the catch. On the following play, Ryan found Jones at the 1-yard line, which was initially ruled short. After review, the ball crossed the goal line and was ruled a touchdown to give Atlanta the lead with :02 remaining on the clock.

The 49ers attempted a lateral that was fumbled and later recovered by Atlanta for a touchdown as time expired on the clock.

6. Sheldon Day picked up the 49ers first sack of the game, and his first sack of the season, early into the third quarter. The defensive lineman beat his man up the middle and swallowed up the quarterback for a 7-yard loss.

7. Nick Bosa recorded his first sack in two weeks. The rookie was able to side step tackle Jake Matthews and bring down Ryan for Bosa's ninth sack of the season.