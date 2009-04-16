49ers Extend Haralson and Nedney

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed LB Parys Haralson to a four-year contract extension through 2013. The team also signed K Joe Nedney to a two-year contract extension through 2011.

"It was a priority because I'm excited about the direction the team is going in," Haralson said. "I'm excited about what coach Singletary is doing with the team and the expectations that this defense has. It's all about being somewhere where you're comfortable and I like it out here. I'm excited to be here for an extended amount of time."

Haralson (6-0, 255) posted a team-high eight sacks in 2008, which ranked tied for second among NFC linebackers and tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers. The sack total marked the most for a 49ers linebacker since Kevin Greene posted 10.5 in 1997 and the highest total by any San Francisco defender since Andre Carter's 12.5 in 2002. In three seasons, Haralson logged 10.5 sacks and 114 tackles in 39 games (21 starts).

"It's outstanding," Singletary said of Haralson's contract extension. "Parys is only going to get better. He is the ultimate 'blue-collar' guy. He'll give you all he has day in and day out. You give me 10 others just like Parys and we could win championships. I am very happy for him."

Haralson's 57 tackles in 2008 marked a career-high as he saw action in 16 games (10 starts). A year prior, he tallied 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games (11 starts) after assuming the starting role due to a season-ending knee injury to LB Manny Lawson. As a rookie in 2006, Haralson saw limited action on defense in seven games before being placed on the injured reserve list with a pectoral injury for the remainder of the season.

Haralson was originally drafted in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2006 draft by the 49ers out of Tennessee. The Flora, Mississippi native was a three-year starter for the Volunteers.