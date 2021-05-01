49ers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on T Mike McGlinchey

The 49ers originally selected McGlinchey (6-8, 310) in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. McGlinchey has started in all 44 games he has appeared in throughout his three-year career, to go along with three postseason starts. As a rookie in 2018, he started all 16 games and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. In 2020, he started all 16 games at right tackle for San Francisco.