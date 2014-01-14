49ers Eric Reid Named to Writers' All-Rookie Team





The careers of Eric Reid and Eddie Lacy coontinue to intertwine.

Reid and Lacy played high school football together in Louisiana, played against each other in the Southeastern Conference collegiately, then were on opposite sidelines for their first NFL regular season and postseason games.

Now the 49ers safety, who snared four interceptions in his first pro season, and Packers running back are being honored side by side, thanks to the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Detroit Lions led all teams with three All-Rookie selections. Carolina, St. Louis, Miami and San Diego each had two players on the squad. In all, 21 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored.* *

2013 PFWA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: RB Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers