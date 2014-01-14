49ers Eric Reid Named to Writers' All-Rookie Team

The careers of Eric Reid and Eddie Lacy coontinue to intertwine.
Reid and Lacy played high school football together in Louisiana, played against each other in the Southeastern Conference collegiately, then were on opposite sidelines for their first NFL regular season and postseason games.
Now the 49ers safety, who snared four interceptions in his first pro season, and Packers running back are being honored side by side, thanks to the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Detroit Lions led all teams with three All-Rookie selections. Carolina, St. Louis, Miami and San Diego each had two players on the squad. In all, 21 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored.* *
2013 PFWA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: RB Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
2013 PFWA OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers
2013 PFWA DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills
2013 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB – Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals; Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
WR – Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
TE – Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
G – Kyle Long, Chicago Bears; Larry Warford, Detroit Lions
T – D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers; Justin Pugh, New York Giants
Defense
DL – Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions; Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers; Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets; Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers
LB – Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills; Sio Moore, Oakland Raiders; Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams
CB – Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons
S – Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers; Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints
Special Teams
PK – Caleb Sturgis, Miami Dolphins
P – Sam Martin, Detroit Lions
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
PR – Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams
ST – Don Jones, Miami Dolphins