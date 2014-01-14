49ers Eric Reid Named to Writers' All-Rookie Team

Jan 14, 2014 at 03:19 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
011414-Reid-HDr.jpg


The careers of Eric Reid and Eddie Lacy coontinue to intertwine.

Reid and Lacy played high school football together in Louisiana, played against each other in the Southeastern Conference collegiately, then were on opposite sidelines for their first NFL regular season and postseason games.

Now the 49ers safety, who snared four interceptions in his first pro season, and Packers running back are being honored side by side, thanks to the Pro Football Writers of America.  

READ: Staley, Brooks, Whitner Make All-NFL Team

The Detroit Lions led all teams with three All-Rookie selections. Carolina, St. Louis, Miami and San Diego each had two players on the squad. In all, 21 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored.* *

2013 PFWA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: RB Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

2013 PFWA OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

2013 PFWA DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills

2013 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB – Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals; Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

WR – Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

TE – Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

G – Kyle Long, Chicago Bears; Larry Warford, Detroit Lions

T – D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers; Justin Pugh, New York Giants

Defense

DL – Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions; Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers; Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets; Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers

LB – Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills; Sio Moore, Oakland Raiders; Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams

CB – Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons

S – Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers; Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints

Special Teams

PK – Caleb Sturgis, Miami Dolphins

P – Sam Martin, Detroit Lions

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

PR – Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams

ST – Don Jones, Miami Dolphins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inside Javon Kinlaw's Dedicated Offseason Training

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw shared details on how he's getting ready for the San Francisco 49ers upcoming season.
news

Finalizan los Entrenamientos en Conjunto con Las Vegas Raiders

Después de dos días entrenando junto a Las Vegas Raiders, los 49ers están listos para iniciar la pretemporada este domingo en el Allegiant Stadium. 
news

Desert Workouts Complete; Four Takeaways from Joint Practice No. 2 with the Raiders

From injury updates to the highlights from Friday's workout, here are the four takeaways from the second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

49ers Sign DL Speaks; Place CB Averett on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed DL Breeland Speaks to a one-year deal and placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve list. 
Advertising