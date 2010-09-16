49ers Encourage Early Attendance

Due to the high profile nature of Monday Night Football and the pregame and halftime ceremonies involving Jerry Rice, the San Francisco 49ers are encouraging fans to arrive early for the home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 20. The parking gates are scheduled to open as early as 1:00 PM and the stadium gates are scheduled to open at 3:30 PM.

Game day traffic coupled with rush hour traffic will likely lead to congestion on the freeways and roadways. Fans should plan on arriving at the parking gates no later than three hours prior to kickoff. With the conditions of the stadium and roadways surrounding Candlestick Park, any later arrival times may jeopardize fans ability to enter the stadium and be in their seats for pregame festivities and kick off.

Additionally, the 49ers recommend fans carpool and/or utilize public transportation when possible. The 49ers offer an all inclusive express shuttle service with the 49ers Experience. For more information, please visit 49ersExperience.com or call 1-877-49 49ERS (494-9377). For information on public transportation, please visit SFMTA.com or call them directly by dialing 311.

Fans should plan accordingly and arrive at the Stadium entry gates no later than 75 minutes prior to kick-off as the NFL mandated security pat downs are in effect.

Fans who enter the stadium early have a chance to be selected as an Early Fan of the Game where they can win great prizes such as seat upgrades, field passes, food and beverage vouchers and much more.

During Monday night's game, the 49ers will retire Rice's jersey while at the same time recognizing his induction into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the 49ers organization during halftime.