49ers Elevate Running Back and Cornerback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.
The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.
The San Francisco 49ers have promoted WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 17 contest.
The 49ers have signed LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released CB Tre Swilling.
The 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.
The 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad and opened the practice windows for Kalia Davis and Javon Kinlaw.
The 49ers have promoted DL Akeem Spence to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers announced have signed DL Mike Dwumfour to the team's practice squad and placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.
The San Francisco 49ers have promoted RB Coleman and CB Johnson to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 14.