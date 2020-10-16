49ers EDU Teams Up with the California STEAM Symposium

49ers EDU is excited to team up with the Californians Dedicated to Education (CDE) Foundation to participate in the 2020 California STEAM Symposium! 49ers EDU will be sharing their knowledge, resources and tools with the #CASTEAM20 community.
49ers EDU has been hard at work creating virtual resources for students and teachers to utilize during distance learning. They will highlight these resources, which include a Digital Playbook and video Review Series, in a panel discussion at the Symposium. Geared towards K-8 students, this playbook includes a variety of STEAM and football-focused activities to help sharpen students' mathematical and analytical skills. The playbook covers all elements of science, technology, engineering, art, and math learning, in addition to addressing weather and environmental sustainability. Activities include the physics of throwing a football, the evolution of the helmet design process, and active timed speed drills to get students outside while learning math concepts.
"We are excited for the opportunity to grow our partnership with the Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation and participate in this year's California STEAM Symposium," said Jesse Lovejoy, 49ers EDU Director. "If we are to tackle the challenges brought about by COVID-19, we must come together to share our ideas, best practices and do whatever we can to help our teachers and students succeed."
49ers EDU supports the CDE Foundation's vision to engage and empower all students across California to reach their full potential, and support communities that believe in the value and quality of public education.