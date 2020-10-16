49ers EDU Teams Up with the California STEAM Symposium

49ers EDU has been hard at work creating virtual resources for students and teachers to utilize during distance learning. They will highlight these resources, which include a Digital Playbook and video Review Series, in a panel discussion at the Symposium. Geared towards K-8 students, this playbook includes a variety of STEAM and football-focused activities to help sharpen students' mathematical and analytical skills. The playbook covers all elements of science, technology, engineering, art, and math learning, in addition to addressing weather and environmental sustainability. Activities include the physics of throwing a football, the evolution of the helmet design process, and active timed speed drills to get students outside while learning math concepts.