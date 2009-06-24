49ers Donate to Santa Clara High Schools

Last Friday, the San Francisco 49ers headed to Santa Clara High School and Wilcox High School to finish their last two uniform and equipment donations to each of the 34 high schools in Santa Clara county.

A pair of 49ers players, center Cody Wallace and defensive end Khalif Mitchell along with 49ers Equipment Manager Steve Urbaniak and additional team personnel joined high school football players from both schools to help unload equipment and uniforms for the schools to use for their football programs. With the help of S&M Moving Systems volunteers, the players and staff were able to unload the equipment and uniforms from the S&M Moving trucks in just under an hour into the teams weight rooms.

Both Santa Clara High School and Wilcox received over 100 practice jerseys, pants and gloves along with weight room equipment including free weights, benches, machines and more.

During the off-season, the 49ers unveiled new uniforms for the 2009 season and thought donating their old uniforms to local high schools is a great way to support the community.

"This year we will be sporting a newly designed uniform, and providing the local high schools with our previous uniforms and equipment is a great way to supply them with some of the highest quality gear available," said Team President Jed York. "In addition, it's a great way for us to show support of our local high school teams and the community that supports us so passionately."

The additional 32 high schools already received their generous donation from the San Francisco 49ers and have new uniforms and equipment to prepare them for their 2009 season.