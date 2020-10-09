NBCSBA Spotlight: Five 49ers Players to Watch vs. Dolphins

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ will be returning to the 49ers' lineup on Sunday, after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.

Although QB1 is returning, this game still will not be about Garoppolo.

The 49ers look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with better, more consistent play from the supporting cast.

The 49ers still are relying on a bunch of their backup players. Second-year Dolphins coach Brian Flores said his vision was to build a "tough, smart, disciplined" team. Despite his team's 1-3 record, that looks to be the direction the Dolphins are heading.

Miami views this as a great opportunity to knock off the team that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.

In order for the 49ers to avoid another upset loss, here are five players who must step up.

Regardless of the 49ers' quarterback situation or whether ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ will be back in top form, McKinnon clearly has shown through four games that he is a large part of what the 49ers are building on offense.

McKinnon will continue to be a big piece of the 49ers' offense as a runner and receiver. He leads the 49ers with 193 yards and three touchdowns on just 34 rushing attempts. McKinnon also has 13 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.