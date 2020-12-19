NBCSBA Spotlight: Five 49ers Players to Watch vs. Cowboys

1. QB ﻿Nick Mullens﻿

If coach Kyle Shanahan was going to make a switch at quarterback, it would've happened at halftime of the Washington game ...

Or at the end or the third quarter after Nick Mullens threw a pick-six ...

Or, certainly, on Wednesday as the 49ers began preparations to face the Cowboys.

Shanahan is sticking with Mullens, which is a clear indication of what he thinks about Mullens in comparison to ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿. But in announcing Mullens would make his seventh start of the season, Shanahan did not exactly give Mullens a resounding vote of confidence, either.

"Nick's the guy who we'll start out with and we'll see how it goes," Shanahan said.

The 49ers should be able to run the ball effectively against Dallas, which owns the NFL's worst run defense. The Cowboys allow 162.7 yards rushing per game with a 5.1 average yards per attempt.

Mullens must be able to use the 49ers' threat of the running game to make plays through the air. He must see things clearly and be decisive as the 49ers' offensive line will have neither Tom Compton nor Colton McKivitz available at right guard.

Mullens is scheduled to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and if he finishes the season on an up-tick he would be a clear favorite to return next season in a backup role.