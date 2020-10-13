49ers Claim CB Parnell Motley

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Motley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical.

Motley (6-0, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2020. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay prior to being waived by the team on October 12.