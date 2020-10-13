49ers Claim CB Parnell Motley

Oct 13, 2020 at 03:35 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have claimed CB Parnell Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Motley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical.

Motley (6-0, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2020. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay prior to being waived by the team on October 12.

A 22-year-old native of Washington, DC, Motley attended the University of Oklahoma for four years (2016-19) where he appeared in 53 games (34 starts) and registered 176 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 33 passes defensed, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2019, he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and finishing with 41 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

