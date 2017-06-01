49ers CB Rashard Robinson 'Humble and Hungry' in Year 2

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has already taken note of Robinson's tenacity, noting he's "made of the right stuff."

"He's a dog. I like him," Saleh said. "He does not want to get beat. Every rep is so important to him. He doesn't care who he's going against. It's a tremendous mindset when you've get a guy like Rashard who is so focused on what he's capable of and about him and how he's going to win. And the man in front of him has no bearing on what he's about to do."

Along with returning veterans like Keith Reaser and Dontae Johnson, San Francisco added depth at corner this offseason signing free agent K'Waun Williams followed by the addition of Ahkello Witherspoon in the third-round of the NFL Draft and the signing of UDFA Zach Franklin.

There's still a lot of competition that will shake out over the next few weeks heading into training camp, but Robinson looks to be a breakout candidate in his sophomore season.