Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced on Tuesday that Bryant Young will become the 29th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

"You could not ask for someone to be a better 49er and a better human being than Bryant Young," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "There was no question he was the heart and soul of this team as a player and a person who took great pride in wearing the SF oval. He exemplifies the championship culture we strive for in the game of football and in life. During his 14-year career, B.Y. was an eight-time recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, the most prestigious honor a 49er can receive for their inspirational and courageous play as selected by their teammates. Bryant's contributions to our franchise, our community and the game of football are numerous and I am hopeful that another Hall of Fame is in his future."

"First, I want to thank Mr. DeBartolo and his wife, Candy, for drafting me and making me part of this extraordinary 49ers family," said Young. "To Denise DeBartolo York, Dr. John York and Jed York, thank you for all of your support and for allowing me to spend my entire career with this iconic franchise. Great organizations start with great leadership from the top and I was blessed to be surrounded by outstanding leaders throughout my 49ers career.

"To all my coaches and teammates, if it weren't for you, I would not be receiving this incredible honor. I appreciate all that I learned from you and for all the highs and lows we experienced together. From winning a Super Bowl in my rookie season, to 14 years in one city, you made my NFL career adventurous and fulfilling. I will be forever grateful for all those relationships and the time we shared together.

"I also want to thank the front office staff from Carmen Policy and the great Dwight Clark to the public relations staff, business office, security team, stadium operations, maintenance crew, trainers, medical staff and equipment room. You need great people in every role to have the success the 49ers have had throughout the years and we were fortunate to have them throughout the building. Thank you to the entire staff from the bottom of my heart.

"To the best fans in the land, The Faithful, thank you for your unwavering support over the years. I can still hear your cheers echoing in my memories.

"To my wife, Kristin, and all my family and friends who have enriched my life during my career, my village, you are all a part of this. WE are being enshrined in the 49ers Hall of Fame.

"Finally, thank you to previous 49ers Hall of Fame inductees for establishing a foundation to build upon as well as paving a path for me and many others to follow."

Young was originally selected by San Francisco seventh overall in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the 49ers (1994-07), starting all 208 games in which he appeared and registering 774 total tackles, 27 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 89.5 sacks, which ranks first in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Young's 208 games played are tied for the third-most in franchise history and the most among 49ers defensive linemen. He also started all 11 postseason games in which he appeared and notched 37 total tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and 3.0 sacks. Young was a member of San Francisco's Super Bowl XXIX championship team.