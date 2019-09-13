Nick Bosa Questionable Ahead of Week 2 Matchup against Bengals

Sep 13, 2019 at 12:14 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The San Francisco 49ers first round pick returned to practice at Youngstown State University on Friday ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nick Bosa missed the 49ers first two sessions this week while nursing an ankle injury suffered back in August. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media prior to the team's quick trip to Cincinnati and revealed the defensive lineman will be a game time decision on Sunday.

"He looked good walking through," Shanahan said on Friday. "But we'll talk to him and see how he looked during individual (drills) and probably make a decision on Sunday morning."

Jimmie Ward was limited this week while dealing with a finger issue. He is also questionable for Sunday's game.

San Francisco will still be without Trent Taylor (foot), Jalen Hurd (back) and Tevin Coleman (ankle) in Week 2. According to Shanahan, the plan is to get all three back after the bye week, if not optimistically by the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jason Verrett (ankle) was limited heading into the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cornerback was a full participant this week and is expected to make his 49ers debut on Sunday.

As for the Bengals, they will be without wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion). Running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Trayveon Williams (foot) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) are all listed as questionable heading in to Sunday.

Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PT at Paul Brown Stadium. Catch the 49ers in Cincinnati on FOX or watch the 49ers on Yahoo Sports or the 49ers app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

