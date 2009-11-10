49ers-Bears Traffic Advisory

The 49ers will continue their Early Fan of the Game program for the Bears game by rewarding fans on a random basis for entering the stadium 60 minutes before kickoff. Fans who enter earlier may be selected to receive 49ers rewards ranging from seat upgrades to food and beverage vouchers to pregame field passes. 49ers representatives will be circulating throughout the stadium and entry gates selecting fans who enter early to receive these complimentary rewards. Some lucky fans will also be recognized on the Video Boards each game.